Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 99,960 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,960 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.27% of SilverCrest Metals worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 19.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 119.3% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,640,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596,157 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter worth about $3,325,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on SILV shares. Raymond James raised shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $17.00 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $14.75 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.68.

Shares of SILV stock opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average is $9.22.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

