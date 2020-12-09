Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 2,800 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of American Woodmark worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMWD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in American Woodmark by 54.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in American Woodmark by 50.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in American Woodmark by 32.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark during the second quarter valued at $257,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMWD opened at $87.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 2.27. American Woodmark Co. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $117.70.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $448.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total transaction of $357,421.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,232 shares in the company, valued at $619,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMWD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zelman & Associates upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.40.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

