Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 261,000 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.27% of Tronox worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TROX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Tronox by 96,846.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,565,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after buying an additional 2,562,570 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tronox during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,556,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Tronox during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,414,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tronox during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,577,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tronox during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,912,000. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

TROX stock opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. Tronox Holdings plc has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $14.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 142.41 and a beta of 2.95.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Tronox had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

TROX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tronox from $7.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tronox from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tronox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

