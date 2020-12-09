Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 21,200 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Shares of AIG opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

In related news, major shareholder International Group I. American bought 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

