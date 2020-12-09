Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 19,463 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,463 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 370.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift bought 6,975 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $250,960.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 227,309 shares in the company, valued at $8,178,577.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $61.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.57.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

