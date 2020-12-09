Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 16,390 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,390 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of United Community Banks worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 232,093 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 851,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,415,000 after purchasing an additional 336,013 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 604,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 258,501 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,146,000 after purchasing an additional 30,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,150,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,479,000 after purchasing an additional 80,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UCBI. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens started coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Banks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.80.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.21. United Community Banks had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $177.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

