Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 13,700 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Shares of ADM opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average of $44.74. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $52.05.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 21,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,096,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 186,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,376 shares of company stock valued at $18,845,347 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.27.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.