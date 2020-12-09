Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gazprom is the world’s largest gas company basically focused on geological exploration, production, transmission, storage, processing and marketing of gas and other hydrocarbons. Gazprom’s mission is to provide effective and well-balanced gas supply to Russian customers and to safely implement long-term gas export contracts. Gazprom’s strategy is to acquire the leading position among the global energy companies by entering new markets, diversifying core business activities and ensuring reliable supplies. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

GZPFY stock opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.15.

About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in the Russian Federation, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. It holds interests in approximately 100 license blocks in Russia; and projects in Angola, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, and Venezuela.

