Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.32.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

Shares of PB opened at $66.29 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $75.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.85.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $293.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.74 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

In other news, CEO David Zalman purchased 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.57 per share, for a total transaction of $431,259.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,907,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 177,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,256. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 71,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,239,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 73.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 50,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 21,630 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $394,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.