ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,113 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in News were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in News by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,377,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in News by 31.2% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 181,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in News by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 51,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in News by 118.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 242,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in News by 84.7% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 194,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 89,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of News stock opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. News Co. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $18.70.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. News had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. News’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NWSA. BidaskClub upgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. News has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

