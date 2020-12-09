ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,202 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

DOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

