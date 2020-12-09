ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. AJO LP grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,060.4% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 369,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,778,000 after purchasing an additional 337,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,306,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,576,000 after purchasing an additional 252,690 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,290,000 after purchasing an additional 209,760 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,033.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 174,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 169,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 502,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,846,000 after purchasing an additional 158,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $135,378.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,386.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider C Frank Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $701,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,329 shares of company stock worth $7,737,227 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IONS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.58.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.04 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.63.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.14 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

