ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 38.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in L Brands by 0.4% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 121,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in L Brands by 4.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in L Brands by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in L Brands by 6.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 268.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get L Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LB shares. Wedbush raised their target price on L Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on L Brands from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on L Brands from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.84.

NYSE:LB opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of -52.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.60. L Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $41.24.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.