ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 578 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of argenx in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of argenx by 227.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 16,794 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in argenx during the second quarter worth $156,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in argenx during the second quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in argenx by 5.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARGX shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on argenx in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on argenx from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on argenx from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.41.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $278.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.94 and its 200-day moving average is $242.87. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $103.75 and a 1-year high of $292.58.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($3.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

