ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 3,271 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 57,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,740,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,292,000 after purchasing an additional 983,404 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 577,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.24.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -0.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.11. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $21.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

