ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 2,921 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J. Michael Sanner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $67,400.00. Also, CFO Stephen E. Merrill sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $421,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,100.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,701 shares of company stock worth $1,326,748. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGE opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.22 million. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.44.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

