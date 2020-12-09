ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 22.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $292,025.25. 35.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPB opened at $48.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.97. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.06.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Read More: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.