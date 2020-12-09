ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UHS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 150.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,207,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $375,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527,178 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 21.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $192,742,000 after acquiring an additional 318,995 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,351,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,624,000 after buying an additional 202,325 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 24.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 967,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $103,534,000 after buying an additional 189,668 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 65.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,835,000 after buying an additional 147,892 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

NYSE:UHS opened at $132.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $148.27.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

