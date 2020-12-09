ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,178 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.60. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.94 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.