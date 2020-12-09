ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 43.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Essent Group by 142.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Essent Group by 27.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 83.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Essent Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESNT opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.42. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.15.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.48 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESNT. TheStreet raised shares of Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $44.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

