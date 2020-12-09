ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,469,000 after acquiring an additional 66,190 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,461,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,888,000 after acquiring an additional 414,812 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,699,000 after acquiring an additional 827,550 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 992,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,256,000 after acquiring an additional 89,615 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 990,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,665,000 after acquiring an additional 70,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY opened at $155.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.58 and its 200 day moving average is $125.18. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $156.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,362.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,617,263.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

