ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,702,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,482,000 after acquiring an additional 134,840 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $930,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.43 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.06. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $120.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACAD. BidaskClub upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.59.

In related news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $394,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $145,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 19,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,982 shares of company stock worth $774,823 over the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

