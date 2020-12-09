ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,355,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,859,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,376,000 after purchasing an additional 989,470 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,347.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,122,000 after purchasing an additional 934,233 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,904,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,103,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,491,000 after purchasing an additional 190,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $243.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.86 and its 200 day moving average is $175.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $249.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $168.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.44.

In other United Rentals news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $2,641,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

