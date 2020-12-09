ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 290.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $82.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of ($33.69) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was down 101.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

