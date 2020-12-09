ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,653 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAB. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Wabtec by 69.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 914,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,595,000 after acquiring an additional 374,200 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wabtec by 2.3% in the third quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 658,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,721,000 after acquiring an additional 15,001 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Wabtec by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 555,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,404,000 after acquiring an additional 21,642 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wabtec by 655.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 493,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,825,000 after acquiring an additional 428,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV grew its stake in shares of Wabtec by 0.3% in the third quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 475,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Wabtec news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $2,961,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 740,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,125,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,061 shares of company stock worth $19,163,712 in the last ninety days. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $76.51 on Wednesday. Wabtec Co. has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Wabtec had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Wabtec’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wabtec Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.51%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wabtec from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wabtec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Wabtec from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wabtec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.75.

Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

