ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 35,369 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,069 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 35,369 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,150.0% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 191.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Creek Capital LP bought a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.28. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

