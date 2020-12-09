ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 21,315 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 46.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 21,315 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the third quarter valued at $59,978,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 551.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,550,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,398 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,916,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,802,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,120,000 after buying an additional 645,816 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.16.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HFC shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

