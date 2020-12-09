ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 101 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,361 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 95.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 381.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 144.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at $64,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,996,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,991,706. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FFIV. BidaskClub raised shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. MKM Partners raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.89.

FFIV opened at $170.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.93. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $171.50.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

