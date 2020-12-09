Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Trading 7% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG)’s stock price traded up 7% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.50. 1,607,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 780% from the average session volume of 182,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Specifically, CEO Harry Stylli bought 152,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $499,999.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,616,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,797,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PROG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Progenity in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Progenity from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.39). As a group, equities analysts predict that Progenity, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Progenity in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Progenity in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Progenity in the third quarter worth about $133,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Progenity in the third quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Progenity in the third quarter worth about $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Progenity Company Profile (NASDAQ:PROG)

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

