Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sean Kiewiet Sells 10,000 Shares

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,021,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,422,373.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $46,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,185 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $14,103.20.

On Monday, October 26th, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,893 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $8,273.98.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,481 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $13,129.33.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,957 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $8,664.01.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $30,300.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Sean Kiewiet sold 3,564 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $10,727.64.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $25,800.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $30,100.00.

NASDAQ:PRTH opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.59 million and a PE ratio of -15.80. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $7.93.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $108.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Priority Technology stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,011 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.15% of Priority Technology worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

