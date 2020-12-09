PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,280,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of PPL worth $89,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

PPL stock opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.57. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

