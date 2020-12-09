Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluristem Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ PSTI opened at $11.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35. Pluristem Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29.

In related news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited bought 10,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $97,035.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,738,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,793,282.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders acquired 202,929 shares of company stock worth $2,037,521 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTI. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 562.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,209,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $128,000. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.