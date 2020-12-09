Pinnacle Holdings LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,907,793. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,177.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,162.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,043.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

