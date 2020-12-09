Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) Shares Acquired by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the second quarter worth about $56,771,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Perspecta by 6,833.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 942,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after acquiring an additional 928,998 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Perspecta by 86.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,758,000 after acquiring an additional 735,059 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Perspecta by 47.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,793,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,656,000 after acquiring an additional 576,069 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Perspecta by 466.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 578,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after acquiring an additional 476,031 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Michael Earl Ventling bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $34,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:PRSP opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.43. Perspecta Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $29.44.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd.

PRSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

