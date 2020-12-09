Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,394 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 82.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,156,000 after purchasing an additional 949,794 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 253.7% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,403,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 21.5% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,760,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,568,000 after purchasing an additional 488,364 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 41.0% in the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 841,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,059,000 after purchasing an additional 244,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 336.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 299,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 230,604 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

PRGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.91 per share, for a total transaction of $211,095.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,343.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PRGO opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.33%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.