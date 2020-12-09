People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) PT Raised to $14.50

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PBCT. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

PBCT stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. People’s United Financial has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.36.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $499.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that People’s United Financial will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 66.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 632,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after buying an additional 253,254 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 13.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in People’s United Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the second quarter worth $303,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

