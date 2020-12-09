People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc lowered its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 96.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,812 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 219,343 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PBCT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in People’s United Financial by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 632,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,315,000 after buying an additional 253,254 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in People’s United Financial by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in People’s United Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $17.13.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $499.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.80%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

