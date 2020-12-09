People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,816 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,714,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,042 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,949,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,957,000 after acquiring an additional 736,796 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,014 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,911,000 after acquiring an additional 162,287 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,798,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,541,000 after acquiring an additional 193,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PBCT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $499.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.57 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.80%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.