PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Coverage Initiated at Seaport Global Securities

Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on PayPal from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.82.

Shares of PYPL opened at $216.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.94. PayPal has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $220.57.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,322,423.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $16,731,339 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

