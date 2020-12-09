PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,843 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,665,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,539,000 after purchasing an additional 802,577 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 40.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,638 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,119,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,883,000 after purchasing an additional 375,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PayPal from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PayPal from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.82.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $16,731,339 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $216.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.94. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $220.57. The company has a market capitalization of $254.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.51, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

