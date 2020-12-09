Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $434,521,000 after acquiring an additional 343,350 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 865,440 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $211,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $172,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $133,556,000 after acquiring an additional 153,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 540,362 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $124,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PANW opened at $310.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of -112.81 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $315.11.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.11.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 914,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,784,568.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total value of $11,798,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,766,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,134 shares of company stock valued at $35,576,903. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

