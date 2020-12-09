Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stake Trimmed by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 71.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKG opened at $137.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $137.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.79.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PKG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Argus upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.90.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $295,982.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 164,294 shares in the company, valued at $19,715,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,516 shares of company stock worth $6,194,032 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

