Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Stake Cut by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Outfront Media by 21.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 63,232 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 137,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OUT. Citigroup raised Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

Shares of OUT opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average is $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.54. Outfront Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.22). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

