Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,168 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,177.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,162.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,043.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.04, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

