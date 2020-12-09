Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) Given a €13.60 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.60 ($16.00) price objective on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €13.43 ($15.79).

Shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) stock opened at €10.25 ($12.05) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.05. Orange S.A. has a 1-year low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 1-year high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

