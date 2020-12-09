Oppenheimer Increases fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) Price Target to $30.00

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $21.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $29.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.20.

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.78 million.

In related news, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. bought 200,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc focuses on the provision of live TV streaming platform for sports, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.