Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc cut its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth $68,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Huber Research upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

OMC stock opened at $64.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

