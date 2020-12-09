Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,677,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,857,000 after buying an additional 5,217,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,766,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,438,000 after buying an additional 458,010 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,772,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,154,000 after buying an additional 2,215,768 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,381,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,811,000 after buying an additional 987,341 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,245,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,769,000 after buying an additional 261,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.35.

OHI opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $81.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.56 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

