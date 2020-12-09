Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Short Interest Up 11.3% in November

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,970,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the October 31st total of 8,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 837,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.9 days. Currently, 20.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.58.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 11,385 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $1,032,733.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 268,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,181,000 after purchasing an additional 51,242 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter.

OLLI stock opened at $79.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $112.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.31.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $414.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.70 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

