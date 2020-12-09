Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $414.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.58.

Shares of OLLI opened at $79.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.31. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $112.58.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 2,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $216,028.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,592.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,704,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 31.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 71,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 16,966 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.4% in the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 286,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,027,000 after purchasing an additional 46,512 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

